Inmate dies in Tippecanoe County Jail

Tippecanoe County Jail/file

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 42-year-old inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail died in his cell late Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Other inmates alerted jail guards that the inmate was having a medical problem in his cell, according to the Indiana State Police news release.

Jail officers found the inmate unresponsive and began life-saving efforts. However, they were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the jail.

"The preliminary investigation does not indicate any signs of foul play," the state police news release states.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office requested the state police to investigate the death.

Costello will release the inmate's name after she notifies his next of kin, she said. His autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

