Inmate dies at Valley Street jail

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Mar. 22—A Valley Street jail inmate died at a Manchester hospital after suffering an undescribed "medical event" at the jail, Hillsborough County corrections officials said.

Elliot Hospital notified the jail about the death of Marc Cincotta, 63, early Wednesday. The jail transported him to the hospital the previous day following the medical event.

"After initial review surrounding the facts of this incident, it was determined not to be suspicious in nature," said a statement issued by Hillsborough County Corrections Superintendent Joseph Costanzo.

He issued condolences to the family.

Cincotta had been at the jail since March 15. He was being held on preventive detention after being charged with bail violation, criminal threatening, stalking and witness tampering.

