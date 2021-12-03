Inmate dies while in custody at Essex County Correctional Facility

An inmate died while under the custody of the Essex County Correctional Facility on Friday, according to Anthony Puglisi, a spokesperson for the county.

Details were scarce as of Friday afternoon, while the death remained under investigation by the jail's office of internal affairs and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Puglisi said.

The man was pronounced dead at 9:03 a.m. at University Hospital in Newark, said Thomas Fennelly, an assistant prosecutor.

Further details, such as the inmate's age and where in the jail the emergency first began, were part of the ongoing investigation, Puglisi said.

He did not confirm the manner of death and whether it was suspicious.

The death follows a September incident in which a group of inmates nearly beat another inmate to death in the jail, which was captured on video.

The footage shows the men pummeling the inmate mercilessly, kicking, punching and stopping on him before dropping a microwave on his head.

As of last week, the victim Jayshawn Boyd, 22, remained in a coma at University Hospital.

Seven inmates have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and other offenses related to the September incident, the victim's attorney said.

