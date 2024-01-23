Inmate dies in York County Prison in a suspected suicide: coroner

A 21-year-old inmate at York County Prison died on Monday afternoon in what is believed to be a suicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the man has not been released at this time. His family has been notified of his death.

An autopsy is planned to determine the manner and cause of death, a news release states.

The inmate was found unresponsive, the release states. He was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, which is protocol with deaths that happen at the jail, the release states.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

