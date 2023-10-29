Inmate discovered missing from Merced County prison camp, authorities say

Authorities are looking for an inmate who reportedly walked away from a prison camp in Merced County.

About 8:20 p.m. Saturday, authorities discovered inmate Aguilar Ramiro, 41, missing from a satellite camp near the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, according to the federal Department of Justice.

Authorities said the camp is a minimum security facility.

Ramiro is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing about 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified. According to the Department of Justice, an internal investigation is being conducted.

Authorities said Ramiro was serving a 108-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, criminal forfeiture and aiding and abetting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.