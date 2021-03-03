Inmate enters guilty plea in fentanyl death

Gordon Jackson, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 3—A Camden County jail inmate has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that led to a fellow inmate's death last year.

Joshua Swing, 36, entered the guilty plea in U.S. District Court to distribution of fentanyl, in an announcement by David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a penalty of 20 years in prison, with no chance of parole.

"The law enforcement and medical community face an unprecedented fight against the epidemic of opioid abuse, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl add fuel to that raging inferno," Estes said. "The corrupting influence of illegal narcotics distribution makes it especially disturbing that this deadly poison was provided to a jail inmate by another inmate."

The investigation began on May 17, 2020, when an inmate identified in court documents as "J.D." was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. A subsequent investigation determined the cause of death as acute fentanyl toxicity. Swing admitted he provided the fentanyl that led to the victim's death.

Lowndes County authorities conducted the investigation at the request of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

"I was honored that our agency was able to investigate this case and bring it to conclusion on behalf of the people of Camden County and Sheriff Jim Proctor, and perhaps bring a sense of closure for the people involved," said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Matthew Josephson and E. Greg Gilluly Jr.

