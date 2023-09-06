An inmate escaped Chester County prison in May. A convicted killer used the same method

As the search for convicted killer Danelo Souza Cavalcante entered its seventh day and pushed east into Chadds Ford on Wednesday, Chester County prison officials detailed how Cavalcante fled the county facility in a similar manner to another inmate’s escape three months ago.

Chester County prison acting warden Howard Holland said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that Cavalcante escaped by scaling a wall of the exterior exercise yard, running across the roof and into a less secure area to elude guards.

Igor Bolte escaped from the county prison May 19, scaling the wall of the exercise yard and running across the roof, Holland said.

“Cavalcante escaped at the same location as Igor Bolte, but for Cavalcante, there was razor wire to contend with before reaching the roof,” he said.

Prison officials gave details on Cavalcante’s escape as hundreds of officers pushed further south across Route 1 and east to Creek Road in Pennsbury Township on Wednesday.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing 33-year-old Deborah Brandao to death in 2021 while her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were present. He was awaiting transfer to a state facility when he escaped the Chester County prison Thursday.

