Inmate that escaped Clark County Jail recaptured

Jul. 9—An inmate escaped Friday morning from the Clark County Jail and was arrested about a mile and a half northeast of the jail about four hours later, according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office news release.

A deputy was driving near the jail around 7:30 a.m. when he spotted someone, later identified as Skylar Santillan, 35, running from the jail in jail clothes, the sheriff's office stated. The deputy lost sight of Santillan and a "massive" search was launched for him, which included officers from the Vancouver Police Department, according to the sheriff's office.

Officers located him around 11 a.m. and arrested him.

The agency said it is investigating how Santillan escaped.

Santillan was in the Clark County Jail awaiting transport to the state prison in Shelton to serve more time for violating the conditions of his probation, according to the sheriff's office. Santillan was serving community custody after he was convicted last month of interference with person performing official duties, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and resisting arrest, court records show.

One he was arrested Friday, he was rebooked into the jail for two counts of felony escape, the sheriff's office said.

He was listed as a trusty in the jail, which means he had earned more freedom in the jail, the sheriff's office stated.

Santillan's trusty privilege has been revoked, not likely to be re-instated, the news release stated.