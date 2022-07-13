Inmate who escaped North Texas hospital fled to Austin before recapture

An escapee from a North Texas state hospital, who had been acquitted of the 2013 Travis County stabbing of his father by reason of insanity, was found by police in Austin two weeks later in the same West Austin neighborhood where his family still owns property.

After he was apprehended, Alexander "Lex" Ervin, 29, told his mother over the phone Tuesday that he was trying to get to her house, because he wanted to see her and their dogs and take a shower.

"You never know which Lex you're going to get," his mother, Leslie Ervin, told the American-Statesman.

According to investigators, Alexander Ervin killed his father with a pipe wrench and a folding knife in 2013, claiming that his dad was an impostor and that Alexander was a trained member of the CIA on a mission to kill him. Jurors later found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Austin police on Sunday apprehended him at a West Austin park in the 7000 block of Hart Lane after officers were dispatched to check on a person's welfare. Ervin had escaped from North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, northwest of Wichita Falls near the Oklahoma border, the night of June 26, according to Vernon police.

"I think he'll try and escape again," said his mother, who had been informed by hospital staff that her son had previously made unsuccessful escape attempts.

Hospital video surveillance captured Alexander Ervin leaving his dorm around 9 p.m. June 26.

"He said the doors are left open a lot, so 'I try them all the time,' " his mother said, citing their Tuesday phone call.

Ervin climbed at least two walls and left the hospital grounds. Hospital staff called Vernon police the next morning about a missing patient, Vernon police said.

"They didn't know he escaped for 11 hours, and they didn't call me until after noon," his mother said.

Police tried to track Alexander Ervin using search dogs and planes with cameras using infrared imaging, but they couldn't find him, she said. Austin police eventually happened upon him because someone called 911, concerned about a man in a park in the heat, she said.

Leslie Ervin no longer lives in Texas but still owns property in West Austin.

Alexander Ervin "grew up in that area," she said. "That's all he knows. ... Thank God no one was there."

Alexander Ervin was charged with murder in connection with his father's death in 2013.

During Ervin's 2014 trial, in which he was acquitted of a murder charge, his defense attorneys said he had been going through a psychotic episode of delusions and paranoia the evening of Sept. 18, 2013, when he fatally stabbed his 58-year-old father, Ray Scott Ervin. Prosecutors argued that Alexander Ervin had a pattern of aggression toward his family.

His brother, Maxwell Ervin, testified he had to grab his brother's wrist and pry the knife out of his hand.

"If he had wanted to, my brother could have stabbed me as many times as he wanted," Maxwell Ervin said during the trial.

On the stand, Alexander Ervin rambled about the attack, telling jurors that it was in self-defense and that he did not remember ever calling his father an impostor.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Inmate who escaped North Texas hospital fled to Austin before recapture