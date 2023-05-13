Inmate escapes from Auglaize County jail, multiple agencies searching area

Authorities are searching for a man accused of escaping from Auglaize County Jail Saturday.

Around 12:30 p.m. Brendan Reed allegedly forced open a locked door and ran from the Auglaize County corrections center, according to a media release.

Reed was last seen in the area of the Wapakoneta Water Treatment plant in the 1000 block of Fairview Drive wearing a yellow jumpsuit and orange flip-flops.

Deputies said he has ties to Darke County and Portland, Indiana.

Reed is described as a 5 foot 9-inch tall white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Reed was in jail on a drug charge, according to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who sees Reed is asked to call 911.