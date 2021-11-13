Inmate escapes from Cedar Creek by digging under fence

Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Cedar Creek Corrections Center on Bordeaux Road in Littlerock early Saturday morning.

Garrett Stephen Young, 32, was discovered missing around 3 a.m. Saturday during routine checks. Officials said in a news release that he appears to have escaped by digging under a fence at a gym where he was temporarily housed as part of ongoing COVID-19 safety precautions.

DOC has deployed an Inmate Recovery Team from Cedar Creek and Stafford Creek corrections center to search for Young, the news release says. Additionally, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol are assisting.

Young was wearing tan khaki pants, a red sweatshirt and tan jacket when last seen. He is described as 6 foot 3, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you see Young, do not approach him, and call 911 or the Cedar Creek Corrections Center at 360-359-4100 immediately.

Young had convictions from Skagit County for theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and attempting to elude.