Inmate escapes Cowlitz County Corrections Department by impersonating inmate due to be released

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in searching for an inmate who escaped the Cowlitz County Corrections Department on Monday by impersonating another inmate who was scheduled for release that day.

Deputies were called to the jail and were told that 26-year-old Brian Francisco Roman of Longview had escaped from custody. Deputies learned that when a corrections officer went to get the inmate who was due to be released, all three inmates in the cell were asleep.

When the corrections officer called for the inmate who was due to be released, Roman got up and went with the officer to be processed out of custody.

Jail staff told deputies that Roman and the other inmate have similar physical features.

Roman received property that belonged to the other inmate and signed paperwork by forging the inmate’s name, the sheriff’s office said. Corrections staff didn’t notice that the wrong person had been released until the inmate inquired about his release.

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are searching for Roman. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and brown slippers.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of second-degree escape, first-degree criminal impersonation, forgery, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.

Anyone with information on Roman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.