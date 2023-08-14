Inmate escapes custody at Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, but is caught minutes later

ADRIAN — An inmate being interviewed at the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office escaped and was free for a few minutes Monday.

Sheriff Troy Bevier reported that at 11:55 a.m. Monday the sheriff’s office discovered that a jail inmate who had been brought to the Detective Bureau by a sheriff’s detective had escaped. The inmate, Joel Jesus Orozco, was being interviewed by a detective who left the interview room briefly to retrieve information at which time Orozco fled the building dressed in red jail attire and handcuffed.

At 11:58 a.m. Orozco was spotted walking on the Kiwanis Trail by a local business who called 911, a news release said. Adrian police were dispatched and found Orozco walking by Race Street and took him into custody at 12:02 p.m. and returned him to the jail.

Orozco was in jail for a circuit court probation violation for obstructing justice and interfering with a police officer and for failure to appear in district court in a third-degree retail fraud case, the release said.

"The Sheriff’s Office will be seeking additional charges for Escape Lawful Custody on Orozco as well as reviewing internal security controls that were not followed," the release said.

