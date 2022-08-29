Inmate escapes custody at minimum-security Winnebago Correctional Center in Oshkosh; police, prison staff are looking for him

OSHKOSH - An inmate from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Road, has escaped from custody at the minimum-security state prison.

According to an announcement from Oshkosh police:

At about 2:52 p.m. Monday, the Oshkosh Police Department was informed that a DOC inmate, Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from WCC between 12:15 and 2:15 p.m.

Blake is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. He's bald with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants and a beige T-shirt.

The Oshkosh Police Department is working with the Winnebago Correctional Center to locate Blake, who previously lived in the Appleton area.

If anybody has information about this incident, they should contact Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700.

To remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or visit www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

