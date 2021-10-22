Inmate escapes work detail in stolen dump truck that was found abandoned, NC cops say

A North Carolina inmate escaped his work detail in a stolen truck — and it was found without him inside, officials said.

Richard Alexander Mundy, 53, has been on the run since noon Thursday, when he left a work assignment in Scotland County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Officials on Thursday launched a search for Mundy, who was serving time in a Randolph County robbery case. The dump truck he’s accused of stealing was found in that same county, south of Greensboro and roughly 80 miles away from his prison worksite in Laurinburg.

Richard Mundy

But the truck was abandoned, and Mundy was still on the lam as of about 3 p.m. Friday, according to Brad Deen, a N.C. Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

Mundy went to prison after he was convicted in 2004 of “robbery with a dangerous weapon,” officials said. He had been living at the Scotland Correctional Institution — southwest of Fayetteville — and was expected to be released in 2025.

Mundy was working at a nearby “off-prison assignment” when officials said he got away on Thursday. Before the stolen dump truck was found the next morning, he was spotted in Asheboro driving another vehicle, “a white, single cab Chevrolet truck, possibly 1999-2003 model with a black flat bed and side racks,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, adding that the truck was also believed stolen.

Anyone who knows where Mundy is urged to call 911 or the Scotland prison at 910-844-3078. He was homeless and lived in Guilford County, home to Greensboro, before he went to prison, according to state officials.

Mundy is described as “a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weight 276 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.” He also has “a four-inch scar in his upper left arm and tattoos on his left arm, left hand, right arm and an eagle on his right shoulder,” officials said.

“At the time of escape, he was wearing a gray t-shirt and green pants; however, Mundy was last seen possibly wearing a white t-shirt and ball cap,” Randolph County deputies said in a news release.

Drug-filled football is thrown over prison fence — but it’s intercepted, NC cops say

Escaped prisoner takes 80-mile Lyft ride days before he would be freed, NC police say