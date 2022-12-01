Inmate escapes jail a third time, this time through duct vent, Arkansas officials say

An inmate is on the run after escaping in the middle of the night from an Arkansas county jail, authorities said. It’s his third escape in less than two years.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Jeromy Call, 38, escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center through a duct vent at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

“Call does not have a violent history, however if spotted DO NOT engage with him,” the sheriff said in a Dec. 1 news release. Rather, authorities ask you to call 479-474-2581 with any information about his whereabouts.

He escaped while serving a 10-year sentence connected to theft and weapons charges, according to KNWA.

This escape marks the third time Call has broken out of jail, according to KFSM.

In October 2021, authorities said Call escaped from LeFlore County Detention Center in Oklahoma with one another man, KCRA reported at the time.

“The two pried a hole in a steel wall and went through it into a utility room,” according to KCRA. “They then knocked out a window and escaped from the building.”

Call and the other man then stole a truck with a rifle, gun and ammunition, the outlet reported.

After a three-day search, Call was found and taken back into custody, according to KFSM.

Call also escaped from the LeFlore County Detention Center in February 2021, KHBS reported.

The fugitive was found about two weeks later, asleep in the woods and “wrapped up in a blanket,” according to the Poteau Daily News. LeFlore County Sheriff Department Investigator Gerald Woodral told the outlet Call was able to escape “due to a lapse in security by staff.”

Fugitive applies for sheriff’s office job, then is arrested, New Jersey officials say

‘Dangerous’ inmates captured days after cutting through jail ceiling, Missouri cops say

Fugitive jumps from 3rd floor to avoid arrest — but escape didn’t last long, feds say