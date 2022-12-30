Inmate escapes from JBCC

Dec. 30—The Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday night from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Shelby Goodnight, 31, was reported missing from the minimum-security facility Thursday night according to a Friday morning release from ODOC.

ODOC said correctional officers reported Goodnight missing at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"Upon confirmation of his absence, local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced," ODOC stated in the release.

Goodnight is reported to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.

ODOC states Goodnight is considered armed and dangerous and warns the public to not try to approach the suspect and call 911 immediately if Goodnight is seen.

Anyone with information on Goodnight's whereabouts are asked to call ODOC at 405-425-2570 or 1-866-363-1119.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.