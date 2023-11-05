Inmate escapes from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

A group of juvenile inmates were involved in a confrontation at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, and during the commotion, one of the inmates was briefly able to escape.

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Probation Department, six youth were involved in an “incident” that resulted in a staff member being assaulted shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

During the altercation, one male inmate was able to escape from the juvenile hall, officials confirmed.

The L.A. County Probation Department’s Special Enforcement Operations, along with the Downey and South Gate police departments, launched a search for the juvenile. He was apprehended within ten minutes and returned to the facility.

Visiting hours for Sunday have been canceled, and the facility is set to remain on lockdown until further notice in order to ensure the safety of the public, youth and staff, the probation department said.

An investigation is underway.

