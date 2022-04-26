Inmate escapes from Tishomingo County Jail

Apr. 25—IUKA — A man escaped from the Tishomingo County Jail Monday, just a week after he was booked into the Iuka facility.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office discovered that Kevin James Parr Sr., 34, was missing Monday, April 25. He was being housed there for the Prentiss County Jail on felony charges. He was booked into the jail April 18.

Authorities said it appeared that Parr crawled through a hole in the wall of the shower area that had been chipped away. He then went though an air duct and later scaled the fence. Early investigation has discovered that he was assisted by other inmates.

A felony warrant has been issued for Parr, who was entered into the NCIC as a wanted person.

Following his escape, Parr was captured on a trail camera heading north from Iuka toward Burnsville.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Parr or his whereabouts to call the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office at 662-423-7000.

