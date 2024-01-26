Inmate escapes from Ventura County jail

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Ventura County Jail Thursday night.

The inmate was identified as Jonathan Alfaro, 31, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Alfaro was being held at a pre-trial detention facility located at 800 S. Victoria Avenue. He was assigned as a kitchen worker and was last seen on the loading dock before walking off the facility grounds at around 7 p.m.

An alert was sent out for the immediate vicinity as deputies actively search the area for Alfaro.

He is in custody for burglary and according to authorities, “there is no information to suggest he is a danger to the public or a threat to the community.”

Alfaro is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has short black hair with a black beard and mustache.

Jonathan Alfaro, 31, in a booking photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing jail-issued blue jeans and an orange t-shirt.

If he is spotted, the public is asked to avoid making contact or apprehending him. They should call 911 or their local police station immediately.

Anyone who may know of Alfaro’s whereabouts or has information regarding the escape is asked to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department at 805-654-9511.

