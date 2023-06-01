Inmate escapes into the woods before he’s spotted hours later at McDonald’s, cops say

A fugitive’s desire for fast food led to his quick capture in Ohio, officials said.

While being transported to a medical appointment on May 30, a 39-year-old inmate escaped a vehicle and fled into the woods near Akron, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Various law enforcement agencies searched for the man throughout the afternoon and evening, but did not locate him.

The next morning, the man reportedly showed up at a McDonald’s in Akron, according to WKYC, citing police.

While on a bicycle at the drive-thru, the man tried to order a burger for $1, according to WJW.

An employee recognized him because of his limp and tattoos and called 911, according to the news outlet.

When contacted by McClatchy News, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service could not confirm the reported incident at McDonald’s but said they had received tips that the man was in the area of west Akron.

Following the reports, Akron police officers and an Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit responded to the area near Market Street, officials said.

The man was found on train tracks, and after a short pursuit, he was apprehended.

“Knowing this fugitive is off the streets makes the city of Akron a safer place and the U.S. Marshals Service will not give up searching until fugitives like this are behind bars,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated in the release.

The man was being held in a county jail for charges of drug trafficking and having weapons while under disability, among other charges, according to jail records.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Akron Police Department and is awaiting a response. A representative for the McDonald’s on Market Street declined to comment.

