Inmate to face charges after assault on corrections officer

Aug. 16—EBENSBURG — A corrections officer at the Cambria County Prison was treated for injuries Sunday after he was assaulted by an inmate, according to the Cambria County District Attorney's office.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, a corrections officer suffered injuries which required medical treatment at a local hospital.

Neugebauer said that charges will be filed against Siddeeq Henry, 31, of Philadelphia. The charges include a felony count of assault by a prisoner, multiple felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor institutional vandalism and related offenses as the result of an investigation by the Cambria County Detective Bureau and the Cambria County District Attorney's office.

Neugebauer said that his office takes the safety of the officers seriously.

"We take the safety of the men and women in corrections very seriously, and we will aggressively prosecute crimes committed against them as they are working to protect our community," he said. "The staff at the Cambria County Prison are to be commended for their quick action to prevent further harm to their colleague. The injured corrections officer remains in our thoughts and prayers."

Cambria County Prison Warden Christian Smith declined comment due to the pending investigation.

Charges are expected to be filed within the next two days. Henry remains committed to the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond on an unrelated case.