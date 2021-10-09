Inmate faces additional charges after 'mooning' judge

Oct. 9—MIDDLETON — An Essex County inmate took the opportunity to "moon" a judge to express his disappointment in her decision at his dangerousness hearing Thursday.

Justin MacLean, 37, dropped his pants and exposed his buttocks at the end of his hearing held via video conference from Middleton Jail, said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Judge Mary McCabe presided and ordered MacLean held without bail. MacLean then dropped his pants as he exited the room where he was taking part in the conference, Kimball said.

Court officers are filing a report to seek additional charges against MacLean, she said.

The dangerousness hearing was held Thursday after MacLean was arraigned Oct. 4 in Haverhill District Court on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of threats. He was additionally charged on a fugitive from justice warrant, Kimball said.

Dangerousness hearings are held to determine if a person is a danger to themselves or the community at-large.

He is not due back in court until Nov. 3 on the pending charges. He could face arraignment on new charges prior to then, however, Kimball said.

He remains held without at Middleton Jail.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.