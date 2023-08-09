Inmate faces new charges after attacking detention officer at Fulton Co. Jail, sheriff’s office says

An inmate at the Fulton County Jail attacked a detention officer Monday.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Terrell Anderson, 19 exited his assigned zone on Monday, August 7 when he was unauthorized to do so.

A detention officer told Anderson to go back to his assigned zone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When Anderson refused, the officer fired a stun gun at Anderson.

The sheriff’s office says Anderson removed the stun gun prongs and attacked the officer.

A tower security officer put out a help call and multiple officers came to the aid of the detention officer.

The detention officer was punched, headbutted, and bitten on his hand.

“Being a Detention Officer is a difficult job, especially under the overcrowded conditions at Rice Street,” says Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “I want to commend this Detention Officer and every DO who immediately responded to provide aid for their professionalism and dedication. Despite the negative headlines that some like to focus on, these officers represent the many FCSO employees who show up to work every day and carry out their duties with honor and integrity.”

Anderson is being charged with felony obstruction, simple battery on a law enforcement officer, and riot in a penal institution.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: