Inmate faces multiple felonies after striking deputy, officials say

A Georgia inmate faces multiple charges after he struck a deputy in the face, causing injury, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said.

An arrest report from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Eric Gragg struck an officer with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in the face.

The blow knocked out one of the officer’s teeth, according to the report.

Gragg had to be physically refrained by officers, according to the report.

Gragg faces a felony charge for aggravated battery and obstruction.

