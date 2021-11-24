Inmate facing additional charges after Alamance County Jail assault

A man arrested by the Alamance County Sheriff's office Wednesday morning is now facing additional charges after he allegedly assaulted two detention officers during booking.

Deputies arrested Glen Todd Smith Jr. Wednesday, Nov. 24 around 6 a.m. for burglary and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Alamance County Jail and placed in a holding cell.

While a female sergeant was in the holding cell activating the phone so that Smith could make calls to friends or family for bond, Smith slammed her head into a concrete wall in the cell. While the sergeant was on the ground, the Sheriff's office said Smith exited the cell and locked the sergeant inside.

Smith attempted to exit the detention center, at which point a lieutenant ordered him to stop. Smith allegedly fled, broke a plastic mail bin over the lieutenant's head and then hit the lieutenant in the head.

He was stopped by other detention officers before he could exit the facility.

The sergeant was treated for her injuries at Kernodle Clinic and the lieutenant received only minor scratches.

Because of the assault on the detention officers, Smith is now facing additional charges including felony first degree kidnapping, felony assault on a detention employee inflicting serious injury, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor escape from a local jail, misdemeanor assault on a government official and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

These charges join previously filed charges for burglary and larceny of a motor vehicle as well as warrants served to Smith for a misdemeanor probation violation and a misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

His original bond was set at $103,000 but was raised to $305,000 after the assault. His case will be heard by a grand jury on Nov. 29.

