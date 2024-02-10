Inmate facing more felonies

Feb. 9—An inmate was charged with additional felonies on Friday, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In a press release, Fridley said deputies were notified Friday morning by officers within the temporary holding cell of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office that they believed an inmate was concealing narcotics.

According to the release, deputies reviewed security footage and observed that the inmate, as soon as he arrived from Southern Regional Jail, approached a heat vent and began rummaging, then was seen putting a clear plastic bag from the vent into his sock and his lunch bag.

Deputies then went to the holding cell to search the inmate. The authorities retrieved multiple plastic baggies of what is believed to be marijuana and methamphetamines.

The incident remains under investigation, but the release noted that it is believed an individual who was arrested on Feb. 8 stashed the unfound narcotics and told inmates coming to Fayette County where the drugs could be located.

Shannon Carte, 52, was charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver narcotics (two counts), as well as offenses related to adults in custody, according to the release.

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe