Inmate facing murder charge escapes California medical center

California authorities have launched a manhunt after an inmate accused of murder escaped a medical center in Placer County early Sunday morning.

Roseville police are urging people to “exercise extreme caution” if they see Eric J. Abril, who was shirtless and “believed to be wearing orange jail pants” when he went on the run from the Sutter Medical Center.

The 35-year-old is facing murder, attempted murder and kidnapping charges related to an April incident at a Roseville park, the sheriff’s office and Roseville police said Sunday.

“Suspect Abril was last seen on video surveillance walking in the area of Rainier Ct. in Rocklin at approx 3:39 a.m. and continuing Northbound in the area of Saddletree Ln.,” Roseville police said in a Facebook post. “We ask the immediate public to exercise extreme caution and to call 911 immediately if Abril is seen.”

Abril is facing “charges of murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm, and attempted murder on a police officer, among other charges as it relates to a local Roseville park shooting that occurred on April 6, 2023,” the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said in an April news release.

Police said Eric Abril escaped wearing orange jail trousers. - Placer County Sheriff's Office

Abril’s court docket says he’s also facing personal discharge of a firearm charges along with several others.

“Specifically, it is alleged the defendant attempted to murder a peace officer in a local Roseville park, which resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality. The complaint also alleges that Abril kidnapped a victim causing bodily harm and murdered another victim in the commission of a kidnapping. The complaint also includes a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, and allegations that he was previously convicted of a prior serious or violent felony, ” the DA’s office said in April.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Abril for comment.

