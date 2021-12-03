Inmate at federal prison camp in Pensacola sentenced for escape, distributing contraband

An inmate at a federal prison camp in Pensacola was sentenced to another eight months behind bars for distributing contraband inside the prison and escaping from the facility.

William Brett Brownell, 30, of Milton, was sentenced to an eight-month consecutive prison term after pleading guilty to charges of possession of contraband by a federal prisoner, introduction of contraband to a federal prison and escape, according to a news release from the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said that between October 2019 and June 2020, Brownell obtained, possessed and distributed various prohibited items to his fellow prisoners at the federal prison camp in Pensacola.

The items included marijuana, alcohol, phones, SD cards and readers, and tobacco products. Brownell coordinated the contraband "drops" by using a contraband cellphone, according to the news release.

An indictment against Brownell also states that around that same time period, he escaped from custody by leaving prison limits without permission.

Brownell was serving a 70-month sentence for marijuana trafficking and money laundering convictions. The sentence in this latest case means he must now serve eight additional months after that.

