Inmate who fled hospital apprehended

Jun. 15—A Davies County Detention Center inmate who fled from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in one of the jail's vehicles last week was captured Monday night at the Days Inn on New Hartford Road.

Jailer Art Maglinger said Mary Lou Eggleston, 21, was arrested along with her boyfriend, Jayvon M. Fountain 23, by city police officers. Both were charged, and Eggleston was being held Tuesday in the jail.

Eggleston fled the hospital Thursday evening, after having been taken there for medical treatment. Eggleston, who was unrestrained so she could receive treatment, managed to get the keys to the detention center vehicle and flee the hospital.

The jail vehicle was recovered later on Dublin Lane.

Major Mike Staples, head of support services at OPD, said Monday's incident began when an off-duty officer received a report of suspicious persons on East Byers Avenue. The officer encountered Eggleston and Fountain in the Days Inn parking lot.

Maglinger said Eggleston and Fountain presented officers with IDs that weren't theirs. Officers were able to determine Eggleston's identity, and she and Fountain were arrested.

Eggleston was charged with second-degree escape, theft of identity and unauthorized access to a motor vehicle (second or subsequent offense). Eggleston had pending charges for failure to appear at court hearings, Maglinger said.

Fountain was charged with theft of identify and hindering apprehension, Maglinger said.

The escape is being investigated internally by the jail and by OPD. Maglinger said he could not comment on many of the details of the escape, due to the OPD investigation. But Maglinger said Eggleston somehow was able to "come into possession of those keys" to the jail vehicle.

"We believe it was a crime of opportunity," he said. "In the initial investigation, we don't suspect there was criminal involvement on the part of the deputy accompanying her. Obviously, we believe inattention was a factor in this case."

Story continues

Eggleston was being held in jail on two counts of failure to appear.

Eggleston was never believed to be a danger to the public, but her arrest "does bring about closure," Maglinger said.

Fountain was released Wednesday on his own recognizance.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse