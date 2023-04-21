Inmate flees work release in unmarked cop car, Georgia cops say. Then witness steps in

A Georgia inmate fled a work detail but found himself back behind bars, thanks to a citizen’s watchful eye, deputies said.

The wanted man escaped April 20 while on work release at the Covington Police Department, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said he got away in an unmarked patrol car that was out of service.

The sheriff’s office put out an alert shortly afterward and asked for the public’s help to find him.

A witness later spotted the inmate and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived, deputies said.

“We want to thank Georgia State Patrol, Covington Police Department, and Henry County Police Department for their assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted online. “Additionally, we want to thank the community for getting involved in our search efforts.”

Covington is about 35 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

