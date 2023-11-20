Inmate found dead at Androscoggin County Jail

Nov. 19—AUBURN — An inmate has been found dead at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, according to officials.

The Maine State Police and state Department of Corrections said Sunday they are investigating the death of Trevor M. Saunders, 25, who was serving a 45-day sentence — beginning Oct. 25 — for operating after habitual offender revocation, according to a Facebook post by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

Saunders was found unresponsive by a corrections officer who was performing required checks, according to officials.

The officer performed life-saving measures on Saunders, including CPR and using an automated external defibrillator, officials said. Auburn Fire-Rescue also responded to the jail at 40 Pleasant St.

Saunders appeared to have suffered a medical event, according to officials.

Saunders' body is to be taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate, which is required of all inmate deaths.

The Maine Department of Corrections is also performing an independent investigation.

Saunders' death is not considered suspicious, but remains under investigation, officials said.

