Inmate found dead in his cell at Stillwater prison; drugs also discovered

State prison officials said Thursday a man was found dead in his cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, along with methamphetamine and fentanyl — and an investigation continues into how he got the drugs.

Prison staff found Castle Rogers Ahlbeck, 30, unresponsive in the prison in Bayport around 11 a.m. Monday. They attempted to revive Ahlbeck, as did paramedics, who pronounced him dead.

Staff discovered substances and paraphernalia consistent with drug use in Ahlbeck’s cell and preliminary tests came back positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl, Department of Corrections spokesman Nicholas Kimball said.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will work to determine Ahlbeck’s cause and manner of death through an autopsy and toxicology.

“While we await the medical examiner’s findings, the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations, in collaboration with local law enforcement, is actively investigating how the drugs were introduced to the facility,” Kimball said.

Investigators are working “several leads” related to the source of the controlled substances, he added.

SENTENCED FOR ASSAULT, ILLEGAL GUN POSSESSION

Ahlbeck was serving a sentence in connection with a November 2016 incident during which he shot and wounded a man following a drug deal at an East Bethel convenience store and then crashed into a police squad car during a 16-minute chase through Anoka County that reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

After crashing his vehicle into a squad car on westbound U.S. 10, authorities said, Ahlbeck ran away and was shot by Coon Rapids police officer Brian Platz, who had issued several orders to stop and at one point said he saw Ahlbeck holding a black object in his hand, authorities said.

Platz, who believed the object was a gun, shot Ahlbeck in his buttocks area after he turned toward the officer, who thought Ahlbeck was going to shoot, authorities said. When Ahlbeck was ordered to show his hands, the officer discovered that the black object he had seen was a cellphone.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office concluded in August 2017 that Platz was justified in the shooting.

Ahlbeck pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person; three other charges were dismissed. In June 2018, he was sentenced to just over 13 years in prison.

