Inmate found dead in Covington County Jail

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — State agents are currently investigating an early morning death at the Covington County Jail.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the inmate as 34-year-old Justin Aaron Blackmon of Andalusia.

According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, Blackmon was found dead in the Covington County Jail at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

Blackmon’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, and the case was turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

