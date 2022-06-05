Inmate found dead in Cumberland County Jail

Jun. 5—An inmate died Saturday at the Cumberland County Jail, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

During a routine round, one of the correctional officers discovered an inmate unresponsive in a cell.

The officer called for assistance. Life-saving measures were taken, with the officer joined by jail medical staff and Portland emergency medical services, but efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office.

The death is being investigated by the Portland Police Department, the Maine Department of Corrections and the state Medical Examiner's Office.

The inmate's identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

This story will be updated.