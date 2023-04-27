Inmate found dead in Cumberland County jail cell

An inmate at the Cumberland County jail was found dead in her cell Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a news release, Tara Charles, 38, of Raeford, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 7:13 a.m.

Charles had been in custody since 10:30 p.m. Monday on misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, the release said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how Charles died, according to the release.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Miss Charles’s family during this difficult time,” Lt. Patrice Bogertey said.

The last time an inmate died at the Detention Center was in July 2021.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigating death of inmate