Inmate found dead in Ector County Jail

Oct. 25—Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American on Monday afternoon that an inmate at the Ector County Jail was found dead in his cell.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Douglas Walter Hassell. The man was found at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 21.

Griffis also explained Hassell was in jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony theft.

Next of kin initially couldn't be located to be notified, but they were notified on Monday.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.