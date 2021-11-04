Inmate found dead at Fayette County jail. Staff shortages not to blame, officials say

Lexington police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, officers found Terry Allen Spencer unresponsive in his bed.

Attempts by Corizon, the jail’s medical provider; corrections officers; and the Lexington Fire Department to revive Spencer were unsuccessful. Spencer was pronounced dead at the jail by the Fayette County coroner’s office at 1:16 a.m.

Spencer, 38, was incarcerated on Sept. 8 for two charges of failure to appear, two charges of theft by unlawful taking, one charge of driving on a suspended license and one other traffic violation.

Capt. Matt LeMonds, a spokesman for the Fayette County Detention Center, said Spencer was in a general housing unit at the time of his death and was not under observation, which is typical when an inmate may pose a risk to themselves or others.

“We are still investigating,” LeMonds said. “This is very unfortunate.”

Lexington police and the coroner’s office are investigating the cause and manner of Spencer’s death. The jail will also do its own internal investigation.

The death comes as the jail is struggling with a shortage of correction officers. More than 86 officers have left the Old Frankfort Pike facility since the beginning of the year. Jail union officials say the facility is nearly 100 officers short.

LeMonds said lack of staffing was not a factor in the inmate’s death.

“The unit was properly staffed throughout the time of the incident,” LeMonds said.