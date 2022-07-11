Inmate found dead at New Hampshire State Prison for men died of heart attack

Jul. 11—A New Hampshire inmate found dead at the State Prison for Men in Concord died of a heart attack, Department of Corrections officials said Monday.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, prison officials were notified of an unresponsive inmate in his cell and "emergency response protocols were immediately started," officials said in a news release.

David Boutwell, 60, was incarcerated on Jan. 16, 2008, for two counts of second-degree murder attempt, one count of burglary attempt and one count of falsifying physical evidence.

Boutwell had a sentence maximum release date of Dec. 4, 2105.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Monday determined the immediate cause of Boutwell's death to be a heart attack.