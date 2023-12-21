Inmate found dead inside cell at Allegheny County Jail

An inmate was found dead inside his cell Thursday morning inside the Allegheny County Jail.

A corrections officer found the 41-year-old man unresponsive in his cell around 5:20 a.m., according to a release from the county. Correctional and medical staff were called and attempted life-saving measures. City paramedics took over when they arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 5:52 a.m.

Officials said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but staff found a note left behind for his family that they say could be perceived as a suicide note.

The man was brought into the jail on Dec. 18 on a bench warrant for unsworn falsification to authorities and false reports and was being sought following a police pursuit. He also had two Allegheny County detainers.

The jail administration will conduct a review and the investigation has been turned over to Allegheny County Police.

The inmate’s identity and cause of death will later come from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

