Inmate found dead inside Marin County Jail, sheriff says

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - An inmate was found dead inside a cell at Marin County Jail Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy conducting a routine check of the inmates found the person hanging inside of their cell at 2:24 a.m., deputies said.

Life-saving measures were performed by the San Rafael Fire Department, but at 3:23 a.m. the person was pronounced dead.

The identity of the inmate was not released.

The Sheriff's Office said they requested the Novato Police Department to do an independent investigation in connection with the death.