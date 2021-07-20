Inmate found dead in jail cell

Jul. 20—GUILFORD COUNTY — A man arrested last week in High Point died in his jail cell Saturday at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced Monday night.

The man's name was not released because officials were still trying to reach his next of kin, a sheriff's office press release said. He was 67 year old and white, and apparently was homeless at the time of his arrest on Thursday for a federal parole violation, the press release said.

Although the sheriff's office did not release the man's name, High Point Police Department arrest records show that a 67-year-old homeless man named Ronald Dean Wood was arrested Thursday night in the 2400 block of W. Green Street because he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The sheriff's office said that after the man's arrest, due to his federal inmate status, he was transferred to the Greensboro detention facility at 10:42 a.m. Friday. Because of his medical history, he was placed in the jail's Medical Housing Unit and was under more frequent observation.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, a detention officer found him unresponsive inside his cell. Officers and medical staff tried to revive him while emergency workers were called, and he was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but no foul play is suspected, the press release said.