Inmate found dead at Northern California prison. Two others suspected of homicide, CDCR says

A homicide investigation is underway at High Desert State Prison in Northern California after two inmates reportedly attacked and stabbed a third inmate over the weekend. This marks at least the second inmate death and homicide probe this year at the Susanville facility.

A little after 8:15 on Saturday evening, 33-year-old Alexander J. Jasso was stabbed multiple times by Jesse E. Diaz, 32, and Jose A. Nava, 29, according to officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said an inmate-manufactured weapon was recovered at the scene. No other staff or inmates were injured.

Jasso was taken to an outside medical facility and received life-saving treatment, but he was declared dead around midnight, authorities said.

Both Diaz and Nava have been moved to restricted housing, CDCR said in a news release. The High Desert State Prison investigative services unit is working with the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office and the Lassen County coroner to investigate the death. The coroner will determine Jasso’s official cause of death.

Jasso was transferred into state prison custody from Monterey County in June 2011 to serve life with the possibility of parole. He was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon and discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling, vehicle or aircraft. He received enhancements for street gang activity.

Diaz also came to CDCR from Monterey County and has been in state custody since April 2014. He is serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He also received enhancements for the use of a firearm and street gang activity.

Nava entered CDCR custody in October 2017 from San Mateo County. He’s serving 23 years for attempted second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling, vehicle or aircraft. He also received enhancements for use of a firearm and street gang activity.