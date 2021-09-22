Inmate found dead at Penitentiary of New Mexico

Sep. 22—Matthew Culley, an inmate at the Penitentiary of New Mexico who had been connected to several violent incidents in the five years before his death, was found hanging in his cell Monday, a Corrections Department spokesman said.

"He passed away at the facility after [Emergency Medical Technicians] and custody staff attempted life saving measures," spokesman Eric Harrison wrote in an email Tuesday.

Culley was 22.

He was serving time for two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon when he died, Harrison said.

He was not on suicide watch at the time.

"He was a product of the foster system and had been and out of institutions for most of his life, from about the age of 12 is my understanding," said attorney Sam Ruyle, who previously had represented Culley. "He was a nice young man, but he had some mental health issues."

Court records and media reports indicate Culley was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection with a 2017 case in which he was accused of stabbing Five and Dime General Store employee Corry Graves.

Graves suspected Culley had shoplifted items and followed him to De Vargas Skatepark, where Culley stabbed Graves with a pocketknife, according to a previous report in The New Mexican.

Culley was arrested several more times while that case was pending, reports and records show.

In late 2017, he was accused of beating and robbing Michael Willms, 58, a Santa Fe man who told police the two had been engaged in a romantic relationship, according to court documents.

Willms was stabbed to death in June 2018 at a midtown apartment complex where he lived.

Inmate records show Culley was in the Santa Fe County jail at the time, held on kidnapping and armed robbery charges in the Willms' home invasion and beating.

Willms' homicide remains unsolved.

In November 2018, Culley was accused of stabbing a 41-year-old woman multiple times near the Hotel St. Francis downtown.

Court records show he repeatedly received probationary sentences, then violated the terms of his probation by failing to report or by picking up new charges.

Culley's probation was revoked in February, and he was sent to the penitentiary south of Santa Fe to begin serving two years in the Graves case.

He is at least the third person to die by suspected suicide in state custody this year. Two inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas hung themselves within 24 hours of one another in June.