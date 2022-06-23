Inmate found dead at Pueblo County Detention Center

Marissa Fresquez, 30, of Pueblo, was found unresponsive Thursday morning during a routine headcount, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

An inmate was found dead in her cell at the Pueblo County jail Thursday.

Marissa Fresquez, 30, of Pueblo, was found unresponsive at around 8 a.m. during a routine headcount, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Life-saving measures were initiated by PCSO deputies and continued by Pueblo Fire and American Medical Response personnel when they arrived on scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Despite those measures, Fresquez was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation, according to the PCSO, indicated there were no visible signs of trauma and there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled as part of the ongoing investigation.

Fresquez was booked into the Pueblo County jail on Monday, June 20.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is assisting in the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said he elected to activate the CIRT to provide an independent investigation into the incident.

“While it is on the line whether or not to activate the CIRT team, I felt that a third-party independent review was in order,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, we have more questions than answers at this point, but we will know more after the results of the investigation, interviews and an autopsy.”

The CIRT includes members of the Pueblo Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. The Pueblo Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.

The sheriff's office declined to release any more information Thursday evening

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Inmate found dead at Pueblo County Detention Center