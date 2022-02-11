A detention officer walks through the hallway at the Grayson County Jail.

A 29-year-old Denison man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Grayson County Jail Wednesday.

A news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said both jail staff and paramedics tried to revive Daniel Monroy but were unable to do so.

"Mr. Monroy passed away on 2/10/2022 due to injuries that were sustained prior to the officers locating him in his cell," the release said of the Thursday death.

Monroy had been in the jail since November of 2021, and the release said he was observed by officers just minutes before he was found unresponsive.

The release said he did not have the injuries that seemed to lead to his death when officers saw him before finding him unconscious. His death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers which is the standard procedure for deaths that occur at the jail.

In a phone call, Jail Captain Sarah Bigham said Monroy had been in a separation cell by himself since he was booked into the jail due to a medical condition. She was not able to provide additional details about his medical condition.

The last two charges that show up on Monroy's records with the Grayson County Criminal Justice System are a charge of theft of property and one of evading arrest. He was indicted on both of those charges on Dec.15.

Indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

He was represented in those cases by local attorney Lacinda Brese-LeBron. She could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Inmate found unresponsive in GC Jail cell, dies at area hospital