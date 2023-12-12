Inmate who had ‘secret phone sex’ with female guard threatened staff when she was sacked, court told

Court hears Ms Shmylo was sacked from HMP Parc in 2021 following 'concerns' over her relationships with prisoners - Wales News Service

A prisoner who had “secret phone sex” with a guard threatened staff after she was sacked and he could no longer speak to her, a court heard.

Ruth Shmylo is on trial accused of having a five-month relationship with “manipulative” drug dealer Harri Pullen.

Pullen, 24, was described as a “dominating” character within the prison system and was a known member of an organised crime group, the court heard.

Jurors at Cardiff Crown Court were told on Tuesday that Ms Shmylo, 26, was sacked from HMP Parc, in Bridgend, in April 2021 following “concerns” over her relationships with inmates.

Dan Hayman, head of security, told the trial that Ms Shmylo had been warned about professional boundaries four months earlier.

Giving evidence, Mr Hayman said that after Ms Shmylo was sacked, Pullen’s “demeanour” and “conduct” went downhill.

He continued: “He was becoming very threatening to staff and when staff engaged with Mr Pullen about why he had so suddenly declined in his behaviour it was put down to his partner of a number of months having been out with other men.

“It was exceptionally evident he had been in an established relationship with Ms Shmylo and our concern was that potential ongoing contact and relationship would put our staff at risk or at danger.”

Mr Hayman said Pullen was placed into a segregated unit before eventually being moved to HMP Manchester - known as Strangeways.

Claire Wilks, defending, said Pullen was a “security risk” and a “dominating character” within the prison.

Ms Wilks described Ms Shmylo as a “very pretty 23-year-old” who was at obvious risk of being manipulated by Pullen.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said Pullen and Ms Shmylo’s alleged affair began after he passed a mobile number to her on a slip of paper and she phoned him on it for “teenage” style chats.

He said Pullen would contact Ms Shmylo “daily”, and had phone sex with her and referred to her as his “Mrs”.

He contacted her on her birthday wishing her “happy birthday princess girl” and arranged for his mother to meet up with her.

Ms Shmylo said Pullen would contact her “pretty much every single day”.

‘Inmate forced her to meet with his mother’

She claimed Pullen threatened to harm another inmate if she stopped taking his calls.

The court heard Ms Shmylo told police that to protect the other inmate she kept him locked in his cell all day to keep him away from Pullen.

Mr Cobbe said: “She went on to explain in her interview that the inmate forced her to meet with his mother.

“During the course of her meeting with his mother, his mother told her all about him, the inmate.

“He told Ms Shmylo that he wanted her to know what he was really like - and who better to tell her than his mother.

“When she told him that she didn’t want to go to meet his mother he told her that she better go because his mother had made an effort - including doing her nails.”

The court heard Ms Shmylo was employed at Parc Prison between August 2020 and April 2021 but failed her probation period and was “released”.

Ms Shmylo, of Treforest, Pontypridd, denies misconduct in a public office.

The trial continues.

