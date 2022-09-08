Inmate having seizure saved by Coweta County detention officer

A detention officer in Coweta County jumped into action to save an inmate’s life after he had a serious seizure while in jail.

The incident happened on Aug. 30.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook stating how inmates housed in Pod B4 notified Detention Officer McBrier that an inmate was having a seizure.

Once McBrier got to the cell, he found the man unresponsive and blue in the face.

Authorities said McBrier started doing CPR on the inmate, while other officers and a jail nurse helped to administer a defibrillator and oxygen.

The staff was then able to get a pulse on the man. Deputies said he was partially alert by the time medical responders came to the jail.

The inmate was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The department thanked everyone involved for a job well done.

