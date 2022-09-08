Inmate having seizure saved by Coweta County detention officer
A detention officer in Coweta County jumped into action to save an inmate’s life after he had a serious seizure while in jail.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident happened on Aug. 30.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook stating how inmates housed in Pod B4 notified Detention Officer McBrier that an inmate was having a seizure.
TRENDING STORIES:
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
Comedian David A. Arnold, who created Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ dead at 54
Once McBrier got to the cell, he found the man unresponsive and blue in the face.
Authorities said McBrier started doing CPR on the inmate, while other officers and a jail nurse helped to administer a defibrillator and oxygen.
The staff was then able to get a pulse on the man. Deputies said he was partially alert by the time medical responders came to the jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The inmate was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
The department thanked everyone involved for a job well done.
IN OTHER NEWS: