Inmate at high-risk to reoffend being released from South Dakota prison, DOC says

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is providing notification to law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate considered to be at high risk to reoffend.

Wayne Tobias, 36, is currently serving multiple sentences for simple assault, including two convictions for simple assault on law enforcement from Lincoln County in 2021, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

He received a 14-year, six-month sentence with 11 years suspended on each simple assault on law enforcement convictions. He received a two-year sentence with all of the time suspended for a third-offense simple assault conviction from Minnehaha County in 2021, according to the release. Tobias also has a previous prison admission for convictions for simple assault on law enforcement.

Tobias is compliant with his Individual Program Directive and has reached his initial parole date. He is scheduled to be released to parole supervision and GPS monitoring in Sioux Falls on Aug. 9, according to the DOC.

“Based on his criminal history and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk for committing future acts of violence, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” said Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko in the release.

This specific notification is in addition to the letters currently sent to law enforcement and notices provided to the Division of Criminal Investigation each month.

Since 2011, the Department of Corrections has issued a total of 12 public notices of pending high risk inmate releases. That includes a previous notice when Tobias discharged his previous prison sentence in 2016, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Wayne Tobias being released at high risk to reoffend, DOC says