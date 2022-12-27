An inmate at the Horry County jail died Tuesday morning, Sheriff’s Office says

An inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center has died, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer at the jail observed an inmate unresponsive in a cell and then alerted medical staff personnel, according to a news release sent out Tuesday afternoon. Medical staff determined the inmate to be deceased.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the incident, according to the release.

No foul play is detected. The inmate has not been identified.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.